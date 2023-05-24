English
CLSA sees the weakness in engineering, construction stocks as an opportunity for investors

By Vivek Iyer  May 24, 2023 4:21:38 PM IST (Published)

CLSA suggests that investors should consider accumulating NCC stocks following the weakness observed in the market on Tuesday. These findings indicate that the impact on NCC's joint funding projects, including the Bengaluru Metro, is expected to be minimal. Thus, CLSA sees the current situation as an opportunity to benefit from the market's reaction.

A recent news report revealed that the Karnataka government has issued orders to halt the release of funds for projects initiated by the previous government. Additionally, all pending works that have yet to commence are also to be put on hold.

This decision comes as the Karnataka government faces financial burdens amounting to Rs 50,000 crore due to promised pre-poll freebies.
Considering the recent developments, CLSA views the weakness observed in engineering and construction (E&C) stocks as an opportunity for investors.
