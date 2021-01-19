Auto CLSA sees 104% upside in Tata Motors in bull case scenario; stock jumps 40% in 2021 Updated : January 19, 2021 11:48 AM IST The stock rose as much as 4.7 percent to its days high of Rs 257 per share on BSE. As per CLSA, expectations of a turnaround at JLR and India business could lead to a valuation re-rating. It retained a 'buy' call with the target at Rs 290 per share. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply