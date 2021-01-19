CLSA sees 104% upside in Tata Motors in bull case scenario; stock jumps 40% in 2021

Shares of Tata Motors jumped nearly 5 percent on Tuesday after brokerage house CLSA maintained a positive stance on the stock and said that the firm is its top 2021 pick in the Indian auto industry. The stock rose as much as 4.7 percent to its day's high of Rs 257 per share on BSE. Just in 2021, the stock has surged around 40 percent.

It retained a 'buy' call with the target at Rs 290 per share.

Resultant bull case valuation (TP at Rs 500) implies a 104 percent upside from current levels (Current TP at Rs 290).

As per CLSA, expectations of a turnaround at JLR and India business could lead to a valuation re-rating.

"While our forecasts have been consistently above consensus, we have been conservative on its valuation relative to its history due to its underperformance the past five years," the brokerage stated.

However, the recent sharp rally in Tata Morots stock price and recent investor interactions suggest growing confidence in the credibility of management to execute a turnaround, it added.

Under the bull case scenario, CLSA increased its FY23 margin assumptions for the commercial vehicle business to 10 percent, in line with the trend we forecast for Ashok Leyland. For the passenger vehicle business, it assumes an FY23 market share of 10 percent and an EBITDA margin of 7 percent.

The 2020 sales figures for Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reflect a considerable hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but the company highlighted signs of recovery as sales in China remained strong.

In 2020, JLR retail sales were at 425,974, down 23.6 percent YoY, reflecting the industry impact of COVID-19 particularly in the first half of the year when plants were shut down for more than two months.