CLSA sees 104% upside in Tata Motors in bull case scenario; stock jumps 40% in 2021

Updated : January 19, 2021 11:48 AM IST

The stock rose as much as 4.7 percent to its days high of Rs 257 per share on BSE.
As per CLSA, expectations of a turnaround at JLR and India business could lead to a valuation re-rating.
It retained a 'buy' call with the target at Rs 290 per share.
