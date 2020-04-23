  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

CLSA pegs 20% decline in RIL's net debt by this quarter-end

Updated : April 23, 2020 06:08 PM IST

Facebook's investment along with British Petroleum (BP) deal will bring down RIL's net debt by approximately 20 percent, said CLSA in its report.
As a part of its investment, Facebook will buyback RIL's optionally convertible preference shares (OCPS) while the remaining will directly go as cash to the company.
It further noted that the implied valuation is slightly below brokerage's valuation of Jio which should help in positioning Jio as a technology company rather than just a telco.
CLSA pegs 20% decline in RIL's net debt by this quarter-end

You May Also Like

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

COVID impact: India's GDP growth likely to range up to 1.5% in FY21, says CII

COVID impact: India's GDP growth likely to range up to 1.5% in FY21, says CII

NASSCOM upset with Trump’s immigration ban, says IT workers ‘essential’

NASSCOM upset with Trump’s immigration ban, says IT workers ‘essential’

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement