CLSA pegs 20% decline in RIL's net debt by this quarter-end

Updated : April 23, 2020 06:08 PM IST

Facebook's investment along with British Petroleum (BP) deal will bring down RIL's net debt by approximately 20 percent, said CLSA in its report.

As a part of its investment, Facebook will buyback RIL's optionally convertible preference shares (OCPS) while the remaining will directly go as cash to the company.