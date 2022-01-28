CLSA recommends 'buy' on L&T, raises target price to Rs 2,450

Brokerage firm CLSA has a 'buy' call on engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) - which is scheduled to report its financial results for the December quarter later today.

The brokerage raised the target price for the L&T stock to Rs 2,450. The L&T stock rose as much as 1.9 percent to Rs 1,947.7 on the BSE.

L&T began well in the current capital expenditure cycle by winning marque projects, CLSA said in a research report.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect Mumbai-based Larsen & Toubro to report a net profit of Rs 2,301 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year.

For the corresponding period a year ago, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,467 crore.

They have predicted the company's revenue at Rs 39,645 crore for the December quarter, as against Rs 35,596 crore for the year-ago period.

Analysts in the CNBC-TV18 poll expect the company to report Rs 4,547 crore in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation. They estimate L&T's margin at 11.4 percent for Q3.