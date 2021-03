Brokerage firm CLSA has given a 'buy' rating for Max Finance, stating that the company has been a consistent market-share gainer. CLSA has set a price target of Rs 1,225 for the stock.

The report mentions that “the Axis Bank deal to purchase a stake in Max Life Insurance will be transformative as the bank has also become a promoter and will add all-around value via product innovation, branding, and sharper distribution focus and governance inputs”.

The company’s business margins have increased to about 25 percent in nine months of FY21 and the goals are to maintain the value of new business margins in the near term and expand in the medium term. Max's digital offering is strong, making it the largest term-life player among web aggregators, states CLSA.

Max Ventures Investment Holdings, a promoter of Max Financial Services offloaded shares worth Rs 85 crore through an open market transaction at an average price of Rs 910. As per shareholding data for the December 2020 quarter, Max Ventures Investment Holdings held a 17.14 percent stake.