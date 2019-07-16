CLSA expects pharma market to grow 10-12% in FY20

Based on the current trend, the domestic pharma market is likely to grow at 10-12 percent in the current financial year, investment group CLSA said in its latest report. It added that Lupin, Dr Reddy’s and Glenmark look well-placed to outperform the industry growth.

Indian pharma market grew 8.8 percent YoY in June 2019. With high single-digit growth in five out of six months of CY19, growth on a TTM (Trailing 12 months) remains robust at 10.4 percent YoY, it said.

The research house believes that the growth continues to be led by the chronic segment, which saw a 13 percent YoY increase, while acute segment growth sustained at 9 percent YoY.

“Contributions of volumes, new launches, and pricing to growth stood at 2.5 ppts (percentage points), 3.5 ppts and 4.4 ppts, respectively. Growth in pricing has not come off for several months now," the report said.

“Key chronic segments like anti-diabetic and chronic rose 14.4 percent and 12.3 percent YoY, respectively. Derma market growth remained ahead of the market growth, but anti-infective as well as gastro-intestinal therapies remained a drag on the growth,” added the report.

According to the brokerage, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is the fastest-growing company while Cipla is the slowest. “Dr Reddy’s sales rose 13.9 percent YoY growth in June 2019 and TTM growth of 12.2 percent as its top 25 brands continue to see strong traction.”

“The top five brands of Dr Reddy’s (Omez, Omez-D, Atarax, Econorm and Razo-D) have all witnessed double-digit growth rates on a TTM basis," the brokerage house said.