CLSA has downgraded its rating on Nestle India to Outperform from Buy as it sees limited upside potential for the stock. It has, however, maintained its estimates and a target price of Rs 19,250 per share.

The global brokerage firm said that Nestle's CY20 annual report highlighted the initiatives the company undertook to protect and strengthen its ecosystem while highlighting its continued focus on innovation and a new product pipeline.

In CY20, Nestle prioritised its employees with higher incentives (employee cost up 19 percent YoY), CLSA noted.

"We turned positive on Nestle recently based on the directional change it is taking in terms of expanding the target consumer base through a greater push in rural markets and shedding its image as an urban-centric company," CLSA said.

The brokerage said it continues to like the initiatives, given limited upside potential and downgraded the stock to Outperform from Buy.

Nestle organised the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Switzerland on Thursday. Many green initiatives were approved in the AGM in line with the company’s plans to go net-zero by 2050.

The initiative will cost $3.5 billion over the next five years. These funds will also include $1.3 billion, the food giant plans to spend on regenerative agriculture.