State-run lender Bank of Baroda posted mixed earnings for the quarter ended March 2020 with a 5 percent on-quarter fall in net interest income but stable asset quality. However, as the near term outlook remains challenging, CLSA has downgraded the stock to Outperform from Buy and also cut the target price to Rs 52 from Rs 70 per share earlier.

The global brokerage factors in a drop in pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) over FY20-22CL, slippage of 8.5 percent over FY20-22CL and expects ROE to meaningfully turn positive only in FY23CL.

The PSU bank's net profit for the quarter ended March 2020 stood at Rs 506.6 crore as against the net loss of Rs 8,875 crore in the same period last year.

“Gross NPLs declined 5 percent QoQ to 9.4 percent of loans, but a 20 percent QoQ increase in its watch-list meant total stressed loans remained largely stable QoQ at 12 percent of loans,” CLSA noted.

Bank of Baroda’s loan book under moratorium was higher at 65 percent of loans as of end-April compared to other peer banks, partially due to it offering a blanket opt-out moratorium to all customers in the first phase of the moratorium. The proportion of loans under moratorium declined to 55 percent in May and the bank expects a further decline to the 35 percent level as it has restricted the opt-out approach for loans of smaller ticket sizes (up to Rs 10 lakh) in the second phase of moratorium starting June.

BOB reported a Common Equity Tier-1 of 9.4 percent as of March 2020, and elevated slippage/credit costs over FY21/22CL will lead to further deterioration, CLSA said.

The brokerage expects that in a stressed scenario, with 30 percent higher credit costs, the bank would require Rs 15,000 crore in additional capital, which at current prices could be highly book dilutive, unlike in the case of SBI.

The brokerage said that ICICI Bank and Axis Bank remained its preferred picks in the sector. Within PSUs, we prefer SBI (similar valuation, subsidiary valuation support & capital raise less dilutive than BOB).