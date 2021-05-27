CLSA cuts target for Vodafone Idea on delays in AGR hearing, fundraising, tariff hikes Updated : May 27, 2021 14:17:58 IST Vodafone Idea is headed for the financial crisis in FY23CL when $2 billion in annual deferred spectrum payments, besides AGR, will be due. The company is under huge debt, which, excluding lease liabilities, is Rs 117,100 crore and includes Rs 94,200 crore of deferred spectrum debt. Published : May 27, 2021 02:11 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply