CLSA cuts rating on Cholamandalam Investment shares to 'outperform' from 'buy'; read why

Profile image
By Dipti Sharma   IST (Published)
Mini

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company share price: CLSA has downgraded its rating on shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company to ‘outperform’ from ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 825, implying around 15 percent upside from the current market price. At 10:22 am, the stock was trading at Rs 720.2, down nearly 1 percent, on BSE. The global brokerage firm believes that the upside in the company’s share price is limited after the significant outperformance of the stock.

CLSA has downgraded its rating on shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company to ‘outperform’ from ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 825, implying around a 15 percent upside from the current market price.
At 10:22 am, the stock was trading at Rs 720.2, down nearly 1 percent, on BSE.
The global brokerage firm believes that the upside in the company’s share price is limited after the significant outperformance of the stock.
Also Read |
India can hit previous highs if global markets don’t worsen: Bank Julius Baer
New initiatives will aid a rebound in growth for the company, which has prompted CLSA to lift its profit estimates by 1-4 percent for FY23-24.
CLSA believes that vehicle finance recovery story continues to play out and said that barring two-wheelers and tractors, all auto products are seeing sequential a pick-up in industry volume.
Also Read | Veranda Learning Solutions IPO opens: Important dates, price band, lot size, other key things to know
Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are about 2.5 percent away from a 52-week high of Rs 739.8.
The stock has gained close to 150 percent in the last three years. YTD, the scrip has risen 38 percent.
Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley had initiated its coverage on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance stock with a target price of Rs 625.
Catch up on all LIVE stock market details here.
Catch up on Russia-Ukraine War highlights here.
Tags
Previous Article

Canada Pension Fund raises around $1 billion in India

Next Article

Indian American Raj Subramaniam to be new CEO of FedEx