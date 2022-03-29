CLSA cuts rating on Cholamandalam Investment shares to 'outperform' from 'buy'; read why

CLSA has downgraded its rating on shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company to ‘outperform’ from ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 825, implying around a 15 percent upside from the current market price.

At 10:22 am, the stock was trading at Rs 720.2, down nearly 1 percent, on BSE.

The global brokerage firm believes that the upside in the company’s share price is limited after the significant outperformance of the stock.

New initiatives will aid a rebound in growth for the company, which has prompted CLSA to lift its profit estimates by 1-4 percent for FY23-24.

CLSA believes that vehicle finance recovery story continues to play out and said that barring two-wheelers and tractors, all auto products are seeing sequential a pick-up in industry volume.

Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are about 2.5 percent away from a 52-week high of Rs 739.8.

The stock has gained close to 150 percent in the last three years. YTD, the scrip has risen 38 percent.