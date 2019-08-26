Market
CLSA: Capital infusion in PSUs a plus but push on rate cut a risk
Updated : August 26, 2019 08:52 AM IST
An upfront recap of PSU banks within budgeted levels, refinancing lines to housing financiers, and support for a credit guarantee for NBFCs are three of the key positives from the announcements, CLSA said in a research report.
The potential negative factor that the brokerage is largely concerned about is the repo rate. "
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more