Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#Stimulus#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

CLSA: Capital infusion in PSUs a plus but push on rate cut a risk

Updated : August 26, 2019 08:52 AM IST

An upfront recap of PSU banks within budgeted levels, refinancing lines to housing financiers, and support for a credit guarantee for NBFCs are three of the key positives from the announcements, CLSA said in a research report.
The potential negative factor that the brokerage is largely concerned about is the repo rate. "
CLSA: Capital infusion in PSUs a plus but push on rate cut a risk
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

These stocks have seen FY20 EPS downgrade in all 4 quarters

These stocks have seen FY20 EPS downgrade in all 4 quarters

Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV