Market at close: Sensex, Nifty settle Tuesday's session on a flat note

Domestic stock market pared early gains to end lower on Tuesday. In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 68.36 points or 0.10 percent to settle at 66,459.31. During the day, it hit a high of 66,658.12 and a low of 66,388.26. The NSE Nifty fell 20.25 points or 0.10 percent to end at 19,733.55.

The Nifty Bank slipped 59 points to 45,593 while midcap index surged 12 points to 37,733. PSU basket witnessed buying with Coal India rising 5 percent and NTPC 3 percent. Power Grid dropped 5 percent as Q1 earnings were below expectations. Reports of Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid dragged Hero Moto, while the stock slipped up to 5 percent.

IT stocks gave some support to the market, where Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree and HCL were top gainers. Titan settled flat ahead of its quarterly earnings, where profit is estimated to be rising 9 percent year-on-year (YoY). DLF dropped nearly 4 percent as more than 1 percent equity changed hands via block deals.

Hindustan Copper extended gaining streak, while rising 18 percent in two sessions. Exide regained losses post earnings and closed at 52-week high. Chemical companies gained after positive commentary. Navin Fluorine and Atul surged 6 percent each, SRF gained 4 percent and GNFC nearly 3 percent.

There was caution amongst the investors as markets exhibited a range-bound trend and ended marginally lower ahead of the RBI's monetary policy next week.

"Markets would continue to look for global cues, as the recent rally was too fast-paced, with valuations getting expensive. Markets will continue to select bouts of profit-taking even as the overall undertone remains bullish," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

"Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors began to find more cause for cheer over global economic prospects than reasons to worry, even as data showed risks remain. European markets were lower on Tuesday as investors digested a busy week of earnings and weak Eurozone manufacturing activity in July..." Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains, while Hong Kong and Shanghai settled lower. European markets were trading lower. The US markets ended in the green on Monday.

Manufacturing sector activities in India moderated for the second straight month in July as rates of expansion in output and new orders eased slightly, a monthly survey said on Tuesday.

