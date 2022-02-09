Closing Bell: Sensex up over 650 points, Nifty reclaims 17,450 as market extends gains to 2nd day

Domestic equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight day on Wednesday. Gains across most sectors pushed the headline indices higher, with financial, auto and IT stocks being the top movers.

Both benchmark indices finished the day 1.1 percent higher. The 30-scrip Sensex rose 657.39 points to settle at 58,465.97, and the blue-chip gauge Nifty 50 climbed to 17,463.8, up 197.05 points from its previous close.

Broader markets also strengthened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 1.1 percent and its smallcap counterpart 0.4 percent.

Top gainers in the Nifty50 basket were Coal India, Maruti, Indian Oil Corporation and Shree Cement, rising 3-6 percent. ONGC, BPCL, ITC, SBI Life and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said the domestic market joined the global rally with all major sectors barring PSU Banks trading with gains. US stocks rallied yesterday shrugging off concerns over rising crude oil and rate hike worries ahead of the release of US inflation data.

Meanwhile, investors awaited the outcome of a scheduled, bi-month review by the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee . The central bank is widely expected to hold its repo rate steady but increase its reverse repo rate as part of a process to reduce surplus liquidity poured into markets during the pandemic.

All eyes will be on the RBI's commentary on inflation and any clarity on how it plans to support the bond market in absorbing the government's record borrowing programme.

Earlier in the day, Rohit Srivastava, Founder & Strategist at Indiacharts.com, said he expects a bull run for a longer term and that the market is likely on its way to see Nifty beyond 18,000 to retest previous all-time highs.

“What you do want to see though on the upside is a move beyond 17,580. That would be the trendline of the last two highs that we've made in January and once we get past that, then I think we are on our way beyond 18,000 maybe to retest the previous all-time highs as well,” he told CNBC-TV18.

According to him, that move should happen once the 50-scrip barometer once it breaks out of the range above 17,580. Within that, he sees Bank Nifty, which was an underperformer in 2021, to do pretty well. “So I would expect outperformance of banking stocks and in the next move up should probably test 41,300,” he said.

Globally, European markets began the day on a positive note following gains in other Asian regions, amid signs of easing tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine. S&P 500 futures were up 0.7 percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

(With inputs from Reuters)