Closing Bell: Sensex tumbles 1,170 points, gives up 58,500 as market extends losses to 4th day

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
A sell-off across sectors, led by financial, oil & gas and IT shares, pulled the headline indices lower. 

Indian equity benchmarks tumbled around two percent each in their worst single-day loss in seven months on Monday. A sell-off across sectors, led by financial, oil & gas and IT shares, pulled the headline indices lower.
The Sensex index shed 1,170.1 points to end at 58,465.9 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,416.6, down 348.3 points from its previous close.
The Bajaj twins, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Indian Oil, SBI and Titan, closing between 3.3 percent and 5.6 percent lower, were among the 41 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.
On the other hand, Bharti Airtel shares ended 3.7 percent higher, and were the biggest support for both headline indices. Among other gainers were JSW Steel, Asian Paints and Power Grid, up 0.7 between percent and 1.6 percent.
(This story will be updated shortly)
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

