Closing Bell: Sensex tops 40,000, Bank Nifty hits one-month high; Bharti Infratel top loser

Updated : October 30, 2019 03:53 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive day on Wednesday on the back of gains from PSU banks.
Nifty PSU bank index rose 3.69 percent with Central Bank (16.11 percent) and Syndicate Bank (12.82 percent) leading the gains. 
At 3:30 pm, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 239.56 points or 0.60 percent at 40,071.41 while 50-share index Nifty50 ended with 63.40 points or 0.54 percent higher at 11,850.25.
