Market Closing Bell: Sensex surges 646 points; Nifty ends near 11,450; Reliance leads with 7% jump Updated : September 10, 2020 03:45 PM IST Broader indices supported the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining 1.60 percent and 1.23 percent, respectively. Nifty Bank snaps five-day losing streak, advancing 199 points to 22,466, with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank being the top gainers. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply