Closing Bell: Sensex surges 646 points; Nifty ends near 11,450; Reliance leads with 7% jump

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Thursday led by robust gains in financials, auto and IT stocks amid positive momentum in the global peers.

The Sensex ended 646.40 points or 1.69 percent higher at 38,840.32 while the Nifty rallied 171.25 points or 1.52 percent to close at 11,449.25.

Broader indices supported the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining 1.60 percent and 1.23 percent, respectively.

Nifty Bank snaps five-day losing streak, advancing 199 points to 22,466, with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank being the top gainers.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank rallied the most with over 2 percent gains followed by Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT, Nifty Media and Nifty Auto while Nifty Metals and Nifty Pharma ended in the red.

Reliance Industries, BPCL, Asian Paints, Indian Oil Corporation and Axis Bank led gains among Nifty50 constituents while Bharti Infratel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top index losers.

"We have kept above the 11,450 levels today - we need to see if we can get past this tomorrow as this is a crucial resistance level for the markets. If we are unable to go past this tomorrow, we could revisit the 11,200 levels. If we cross it, we could move higher as the bear trades would then be stopped out and the bulls would take over," said Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

Reliance Industries shares ended over 7 percent higher, a day after the company announced that private equity firm Silver Lake will invest Rs 7,500 crore for a 1.75 percent equity stake in its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures.