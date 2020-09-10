  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex surges 646 points; Nifty ends near 11,450; Reliance leads with 7% jump

Updated : September 10, 2020 03:45 PM IST

Broader indices supported the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining 1.60 percent and 1.23 percent, respectively.
Nifty Bank snaps five-day losing streak, advancing 199 points to 22,466, with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank being the top gainers.
