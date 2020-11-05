Closing Bell: Sensex surges 724 points, Nifty ends above 12,100; metals shine

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Thursday led buy led by gains in broad-based buying in metal, energy and banking stocks amid positive global cues.

The Sensex ended 724.02 points or 1.78 percent higher at 41,340.16 while the Nifty surged 211.80 points or 1.78 percent to close at 12,120.30. Nifty Bank ended over 2 percent higher.

Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining more than 1.7 percent each.

Rally in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, SBI, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance lifted Nifty above 12,100 levels.

Among sectors, Nifty Metal and Nifty Media rallied the most over 4 percent each followed by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT. Meanwhile, Nifty Realty ended in the red.

"Nifty crossing the recent high with an upgap and a very positive advance-decline ratio mean that a fresh upthrust could have begun. Nifty could face resistance at 12,246 and 12,430 on the upside while 12,018-12,025 could provide support in the near term," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries, SBI, BPCL and Tata Steel led gains among Nifty50 constituents while Hero MotoCorp and HDFC Life Insurance were the only index losers.

The share price of State Bank of India (SBI) ended over 5 percent higher as brokerages raised their price targets on the stock after the lender reported better than estimated earnings for the quarter ended September 2020.

Globally, Asian shares scaled a near three-year peak on Thursday and bonds extended their blistering rally as investors wagered the prospect of US policy gridlock would greatly favour some industries while also restraining government borrowing, Reuters reported.