Market Closing Bell: Sensex surges 724 points, Nifty ends above 12,100; metals shine Updated : November 05, 2020 04:14 PM IST Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining more than 1.7 percent each. Among sectors, Nifty Metal and Nifty Media rallied the most over 4 percent each followed by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.