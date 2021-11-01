Closing Bell: Sensex soars 832 points, reclaims Mount 60,000 as market rebounds after 3-day fall

Indian equity benchmarks made a big comeback on Monday following three straight sessions of losses. Strong buying interest across sectors, especially financial, IT, automobile and metal shares, led the recovery in the market. Broader markets also saw sharp gains, aiding investors' morale.

The Sensex index rose 831.5 points or 1.4 percent to end at 60,138.5 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,929.7, up 258 points or 1.5 percent from its previous close.

IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Grasim, Coal India, Tata Steel and Dr Reddy's -- closing between 3.1 percent and 7.5 percent higher -- were the top gainers among blue-chip scrips. In the Nifty50 universe, only four stocks finished the day with cuts: UPL (down 2.6 percent), Bajaj Finserv (1.6 pecent), Mahindra & Mahindra (1.4 percent) and Nestle (0.4 percent).

Strong momentum in global markets, favourable domestic economic data and good Q2 results aided the bounceback in the market, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

India's manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 55.9 in October from 53.7 in the previous month, rekindling hopes of a fast economic recovery.

Investors globally awaited the US central bank's decision on key interest rates due mid-week.

"The sustenance of the trend will depend on views provided by the Fed regarding the current easy money policy to be announced on Wednesday," Nair said.

Broader markets also rose significantly, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices ending 1.8 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Varun Beverages, Vodafone Idea, Dixon, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Lux Industries -- up 6.7-8.7 percent -- were among the top gainers in the broader indices. Manappuram, Laurus Labs, Whirlpool, Amber Enterprises and Balaji Amines -- down 4-6.9 percent -- were among the losers.

Meanwhile, European shares hit record highs on Monday amid strong momentum on the back of upbeat earnings. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.8 percent in early trade. MSCI's world index was up 0.2 percent. S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.