The Indian equity market ended sharply lower dragged by heavy selling in banking and financial stocks. The Sensex plunged 983.58 points, or 1.98 percent to end at 48,782.36, while the Nifty closed 263.80 points, or 1.77 percent lower at 14,631.10.

Midcap and smallcap indices declined 0.4 percent each.

Barring Nifty Pharma, all other sectoral indices were ended in the red with Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Auto losing the most.

On the Nifty50, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints led the losses, while ONGC, Coal India, Grasim Industries, Divi's Laboratoriesa and IOC were the top gainers.