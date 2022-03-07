Closing Bell: Sensex sinks 1,491 pts, Nifty gives up 15,900; ONGC gains 13% as crude oil surges

Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses for the fourth straight day in a row on Monday as crude oil prices surged past the $130 a barrel mark amid Russia-Ukraine tensions. While auto, banking, FMCG, and realty fell 2-5 percent pulling the benchmarks lower, the metal index rose over 2 percent limiting the downside.

Both Sensex and Nifty fell 2 percent each. The 30-share barometer Sensex slipped 2.74 percent or 1,491.06 points to end at 52,842.75 and the blue-chip Nifty settled at 15,879.30, down 2.25 percent or 366.05 points from its previous close.

ONGC, Hindalco, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, UPL, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and Infosys were the top gainers in the Nifty pack that ended 0.97 to 13.16 percent higher.

IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, Britannia, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserve, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors, and UltraTech Cement were the top laggards.

India VIX -- also known as the fear gauge -- surged almost 5 percent to settle at 29.3.

(This story will be updated shortly)