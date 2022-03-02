0

Closing Bell: Sensex sheds 778 points, Nifty cracks below 16,650; Maruti slumps 6%

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Closing Bell: Sensex and Nifty extended losses to a second straight session on Wednesday. Losses in financial, auto and pharma stocks pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in metal and oil & gas shares kept the downside in check.

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a second straight session on Wednesday as the market resumed trade after a day's holiday. Weakness across global markets amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine dampened investor sentiment.
Losses in financial, auto and pharma stocks pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in metal and oil & gas shares kept the downside in check.
The 30-scrip Sensex index ended 778.4 points or 1.4 percent lower at 55,468.9 and the broader blue-chip index Nifty50 finished the day at 16,606, down 188 points or 1.1 percent from its previous close.
The India VIX -- also known as the fear index -- rose 2.3 percent to settle at 29.2 for the day, having soared as much as 7.9 percent during the session, as investors tracked newsflow on the Ukraine crisis closely. Last week, Russia's move to invade Ukraine had sent the index soaring to its highest level in 20 months.
