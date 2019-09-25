#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Closing Bell: Sensex sheds 504 points, Nifty below 11,450 over Trump impeachment threat; banks, auto stocks drag

Updated : September 25, 2019 04:15 PM IST

PowerGrid, TCS, NTPC, IOC and HCL Tech were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while SBI, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Eicher Motors and Maruti led the losses.
SBI fell 7.7 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight' with a target of Rs 330 per share.
