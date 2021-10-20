Closing Bell: Sensex sheds 456 points as market extends losses to second day

Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses on Wednesday, declining for a second straight day. Weakness across sectors, led by automobile, metal, fast moving consumer goods, pharma and consumer durable shares pulled the market lower.

The Sensex index ended 456.1 points or 0.7 percent at 61,260 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark shed 136.5 points (0.7 percent) to settle at 18,282.3.

Hindalco, BPCL, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever and UPL -- ending between 2.3 percent and 3.9 percent lower -- were the worst hit among the 39 laggards in the Nifty50 universe.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Adani Ports -- closing between 0.6 percent and four percent higher -- were among the gainers.