Indian equity benchmarks tumbled on Thursday, extending losses to a third straight day, dragged by IT, financial and auto shares. Gains in oil & gas counters, however, lent some support to the headline indices.

The 30-scrip index fell 372.3 points or 0.6 percent to end at 59,636 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,764.8, down 133.9 points or 0.8 percent from its previous close.

(This story will be updated shortly)