Closing Bell: Sensex sheds 257 points, Nifty gives up 17,850 as market extends losses to second straight day

Indian equity benchmarks ended a volatile session lower on Wednesday, extending losses to a second straight day. Losses in financial and oil & gas shares pulled the market lower, though gains in infrastructure, metal and select IT shares arrested the fall.

Among blue-chip stocks, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Hindalco, Grasim, UPL and UltraTech -- closing 2-4 percent higher each -- were among the top gainers.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank -- down around 2-3 percent each -- were the worst hit among the 27 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

Broader markets also succumbed to negative territory, with the midcap and smallcap indices falling 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Global stock markets traded at fresh record-high levels while the dollar and US Treasury yields ticked down as investors braced for the world's largest economy to start cutting pandemic-era monetary stimulus.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce the tapering of its $120 billion-a-month asset purchase programme in its policy statement at 1800 GMT, a move widely seen as marking a new chapter in the world's policy response to COVID-19.

European stock markets rose to a new all-time high at the open after Wall Street's main indexes also scored new records on Tuesday. US futures were pointing to a flat open for the next session on Wall Street. And MSCI's all-country world index, which tracks equity performance in 50 nations, was a whisker from a new milestone.

The Tokyo bourse was closed for a public holiday while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.04 percent.

Oil prices fell as industry data pointed to a big build in oil stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. Brent crude fell nearly 2 percent to $83.28 a barrel and the US crude tumbled 1.5 percent to $82.65 a barrel. Spot gold was down 0.25%.