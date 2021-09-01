Closing Bell: Sensex sheds 214 points, Nifty gives up 17,100 as market retreats from all-time highs

Indian equity benchmarks retreated from all-time registered earlier in the day in a volatile session on Wednesday, dragged by sharp losses in IT and metal shares. The market made a U-turn in mid-morning deals soon after both Sensex and Nifty50 indices logged all-time highs, even as official data released the previous day showed India's GDP expanded 20.1 percent on a year-on-year basis in the June quarter due to a low base.

Gains in consumer durables, real estate and PSU banking shares, however, somewhat aided investors' sentiment, keeping deeper losses at bay in the market.

The 30-scrip index fell 214.18 points or 0.37 percent to end at 57,338.21, and the broader Nifty50 barometer slid to settle at 17,076.25, down 55.95 points or 0.33 percent from its previous close. Both indices had touched record highs in the last two sessions.

Among blue-chip stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, HDFC and Infosys -- closing between 1.72 percent and 2.96 percent lower -- were the top laggards.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, SBI Life, Nestle, Axis Bank, Titan and Dr Reddy's -- rising between 1.16 percent and 3.10 percent -- were the top performers among 21 gainers in the Nifty50 universe.

Broader markets outperformed the headline indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices finishing the day 0.75 percent and 0.34 percent higher respectively.

Bank of India, NAM India, JSW Energy, Bajaj Electricals and Edelweiss, declining between 3.10 percent and 4.30 percent, were the top losers in broader markets. Exide, Prestige, Oberoi Realty, IEX and India Cements, finishing the day between 5.46 percent and 11.10 percent higher, were the top gainers.

India's economy rebounded in the April-June quarter even as a devastating second wave of the pandemic swept the country, with growth driven by a surge in manufacturing and higher consumer spending.