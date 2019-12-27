Closing Bell: Sensex rises over 400 points, Nifty at 12,250 led by banks, RIL
Updated : December 27, 2019 03:56 PM IST
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.02 percent, or by 124 points, at 12,250 at close, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose a percent, or by 411 points to 41,575.
Broader market indices also rose with the Nifty MidCap 100 index rising 0.85 percent.
The Nifty SmallCap 100 index also rose 1.28 percent.
