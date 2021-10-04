Closing Bell: Sensex rises 534 points, Nifty reclaims 17,650 led by banking, IT, metal shares

Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback following four trading sessions of losses, helped by buying across most sectors despite losses in global markets. Strong buying interest in financial, IT and metal shares pushed the indices higher.

The Sensex index jumped 533.7 points or 0.9 percent to end at 59,299.3 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,691.3, up 159.2 points from its previous close.

Among blue-chip stocks, Divi's Labs, Hindalco, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, SBI and Bajaj Finance -- rising between 2.3 percent and 7.8 percent -- were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Cipla, Grasim, UPL, Indian Oil and Eicher Motors -- falling between 0.8 percent and three percent -- were the worst hit among the 14 laggards in the Nifty50 universe.