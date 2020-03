Domestic stock markets rose on Tuesday after seven straight sessions of losses, lifted by expectations that major central banks would take measures to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The Sensex closed 479.68 points, or 1.26 percent higher at 38,623.70. The broader NSE Nifty rose 170.50 points or 1.53 percent to end at 11,303.30. With this, markets recorded the biggest 1-day gain in a month.

The Nifty MidCap 100 index advanced 1.99 percent, posting its biggest single-day gain in six months. The banking gauge, Nifty Bank surged 1.07 percent. All sectoral indices closed higher, with metal and pharma being the top gainers.

IT stocks gained as rupee slipped to its 16-month low against the dollar

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index were Vedanta, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Zee Entertainment and Tata Steel, ending between 6.48 percent and 7.98 percent higher. Yes Bank and ITC were the only laggards on the Nifty50 index. Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank contributed the most to the gains on the Sensex.

In stock-specific action, shares of IndusInd Bank rose sharply after reports of Vodafone Idea paying over Rs 3000 crore to the Department of Telecommunications towards deferred spectrum dues, easing concerns over the bank's loan exposure to the company. It closed 5.80 percent higher on the NSE.

Market breadth was mildly in favour of advances, with 1,238 stocks settling higher and 1,164 ending lower on the BSE.