Closing Bell: Sensex rises 381 points, Nifty50 at 17,895 as market extends gains to second day after RBI policy

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight day led by IT, oil & gas and PSU banking shares, after the RBI held the key interest rates at existing levels and maintained its "accommodative" stance. Most analysts said the market drew comfort from no big surprises as the RBI's policy was along expected lines.

The Sensex index ended 381.2 points or 0.6 percent higher at 60,059.1, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed 104.9 points to settle at 17,895.2. During the session, both indices came within reach of their all-time highs registered late last month.

Among blue-chip stocks, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Infosys, tata Motors and Tech Mahindra -- closing between 1.6 percent and 3.8 percent higher -- were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Coal india, SBI Life, NTPC, Maruti and Shree Cement -- down between 1.1 percent and 1.6 percent -- were the worst hit among the 27 laggards in the Nifty50 universe.

TCS shares ended 1.3 percent higher at Rs 3,943 apiece on NSE as investors awaited the IT major to kick off the earnings season. The country's largest IT company will post its financial results for the July-September period after market hours.