Nifty settles at 12,750; metal, pharma stocks gain
Asia shares follow Wall Street higher on US gridlock bets
Oil falls as renewed lockdowns counter COVID-19 vaccine hopes
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar
Closing Bell: Sensex rises 316 points, Nifty settles near 12,750; Pharma, metal stocks shine

Updated : November 11, 2020 03:47 PM IST

Broader indices supported the gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices rising 0.72 percent and 0.37 percent, respectively.
Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Axis Bank and Eicher Motors led gains among Nifty50 constituents.
