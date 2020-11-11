Market Closing Bell: Sensex rises 316 points, Nifty settles near 12,750; Pharma, metal stocks shine Updated : November 11, 2020 03:47 PM IST Broader indices supported the gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices rising 0.72 percent and 0.37 percent, respectively. Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Axis Bank and Eicher Motors led gains among Nifty50 constituents. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.