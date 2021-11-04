0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • Closing Bell: Sensex rises 296 points, Nifty50 reclaims 17,900 amid broad-based gains

Closing Bell: Sensex rises 296 points, Nifty50 reclaims 17,900 amid broad-based gains

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

Gains across sectors, led by strong buying interest in financial, oil & gas and automobile shares, pushed the headline indices higher.

Closing Bell: Sensex rises 296 points, Nifty50 reclaims 17,900 amid broad-based gains
Indian equity benchmarks began Samvat 2078 on a positive note in a special Muhurat trading session on Thursday, November 4. Gains across sectors, led by strong buying interest in financial, oil & gas and automobile shares, pushed the headline indices higher.
Both indices held on to most of their initial gains throughout the session, and ended half a percent higher. The Sensex ended 295.7 points higher at 60,067.6 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,916.8, up 87.6 points from its previous close.
(This story will be updated soon)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Eicher Motors, Gujarat State Petronet and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Muhurat trading

Next Article

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021 Highlights: Sensex ends 296 points higher, Nifty50 reclaims 17,900; all sectors in the green

next story