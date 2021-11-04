Closing Bell: Sensex rises 296 points, Nifty50 reclaims 17,900 amid broad-based gains

Indian equity benchmarks began Samvat 2078 on a positive note in a special Muhurat trading session on Thursday, November 4. Gains across sectors, led by strong buying interest in financial, oil & gas and automobile shares, pushed the headline indices higher.

Both indices held on to most of their initial gains throughout the session, and ended half a percent higher. The Sensex ended 295.7 points higher at 60,067.6 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,916.8, up 87.6 points from its previous close.

