Closing Bell: Sensex jumps nearly 300 points, Nifty tops 17,050 led by financial, IT stocks

Indian equity benchmarks ended a volatile session higher on Monday, amid cautious gains across most global markets as investors assessed the repercussions of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Gains in financial, IT and healthcare shares pushed the headline indices higher.

Both Sensex and Nifty50 finished the session about half a percent higher. The 30-scrip index ended 295.9 points higher at 57,420.2 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,086.3, up 82.5 points from its previous close. The Bank Nifty ended 0.6 percent higher.

ICICI Bank, the HDFC twins, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest contributors to the gain in both headline indices.

Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, UPL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma -- closing between 1.1 percent and 3.4 percent higher -- were among the top blue-chip gainers.

On the other hand, Hindalco, Britannia, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Asian Paints -- finishing the day between 0.4 percent and 1.4 percent lower -- were the worst hit among the 10 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

Pharma stocks jumped after the government announced a booster for healthcare and frontline workers. The Nifty Pharma and Healthcare indices gained around 1.5 percent each for the day.

Broader markets strengthened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 0.4 percent, and its smallcap counterpart 0.2 percent.

GMR Infra, Navin Flurorine, Sunteck Realty and Suzlon -- rising around 5-9 percent each -- were among the top gainers in the indices. Zee, Dhani Services, Tanla and Radico Khaitan -- declining around 3-5 percent each -- were among the losers.

RBL Bank shares slumped 18.3 percent to the lowest closing level recorded since June 2020, after a top executive stepped down and the RBI appointed an executive to the private sector lender's board.

RBL Bank said its business fundamentals were intact. The central bank later said RBL Bank was well capitalised and its financial position satisfactory.

Most hotel and restaurant stocks fell after fresh restrictions were imposed in many parts of the country to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid rising concerns over the new variant.

Almost 270 stocks in the BSE 500 pack finished the day with gains.

Globally, European shares edged up in holiday-thinned trade, although concerns around increasing Omicron infections kept investors on the back foot. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.