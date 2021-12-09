Closing Bell: Nifty50 reclaims 17,500 as market extends gains to third straight day

Indian equity benchmarks managed to end a choppy session higher on Thursday, rising for a third straight day. Gains in auto, metal and FMCG stocks were offset by losses in financial shares.

The Sensex ended 157.5 points or 0.3 percent higher at 58,807.1 and the broader Nifty50 settled at 17,516.9, up 47.1 points or 0.3 percent from its previous close.

ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, UPL, Britannia, Reliance INdustries and Hero MotoCorp were among the top blue-chip gainers, ending between 1.4 percent and 4.9 percent higher.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Titan, Nestle, SBI Life, NTPC, SBI and TCS, closing between 0.7 percent and 1.8 percent lower, were the worst hit among the 24 laggards in the Nifty pack.

Broader markets also strengthened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 0.6 percent at the close. Its smallcap counterpart rose 1.2 percent.

Vodafone Idea, Aditya Birla, Adani Gas, Just Dial and JM Financial -- up 4.4-16.5 percent -- were among the top gainers in the broader indices. JSW Energy, Oil India, Page, KEI Industries and Chambal Fertilisers -- down 1.5-4.1 percent -- were among the top laggards.

More than 300 stocks in the BSE 500 pack finished the day in the green.