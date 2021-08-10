Closing Bell: Sensex rises 152 pts to record closing high as D-Street extends gains to second day

Indian benchmark indices extended gains to a second straight day on Tuesday led by IT and select private financial stocks. Losses in automobile, metal and PSU banking scrips weighed on the market, taking away some of the gains in a volatile session in which Sensex and Nifty50 scaled fresh all-time highs.

The S&P BSE Sensex index ended 151.81 points or 0.28 percent higher at 54,554.66 -- a record closing high, and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark added 21.85 points (0.13 percent) to settle at 16,280.10, 14.5 points shy of a record closing high registered last week.

Among blue-chip stocks, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, Wipro and HCL Tech, ending between 1.07 percent and 3.78 percent higher, were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Shree Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, power Grid and NTPC, closing with cuts of between 1.97 percent and 4.05 percent, were the worst hit among 29 laggards in the Nifty50 universe.

European stocks hit a record high, extending gains to a seventh straight session, boosted by travel and leisure companies as investors took comfort from strong earnings reports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained logged an all-time high.

Oil prices rose by more than $1, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, as rise of demand in Europe and the US outweighed concerns over a rise of coronavirus cases in Asian countries. Brent crude futures were last seen trading 1.7 percent higher at $70.24 per barrel.