Closing Bell: Sensex rises 139 points, Nifty settles above 13,500; PSU banks, metals shine

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Friday's volatile session higher led by gains in PSU banks and metal stocks amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex ended 139.13 points or 0.30 percent higher at 46,099.01 while the Nifty gained 35.55 points or 0.26 percent to settle at 13,513.85.

Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 gained 0.63 and 0.22 percent, respectively.

For the week, Sensex was up 2.2 percent while Nifty rose 1.9 percent. Nifty Bank gained 1.7 percent and Midcap Index added 1.2 percent. Moreover, Nifty PSU Bank rallied 7.7 percent and Nifty FMCG jumped 6.2 percent this week.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal rallied the most over 1 percent followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Realty and Nifty Media. Among losers were Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT and Nifty Auto.

"The index tested the lower end of the range again; 13,400-13,700 is the range for this market and this is also a stiff resistance zone. We will breakdown only if 13,300-13,350 is broken and we will see a renewed rally up only post a closing above 13,700. Until then traders should trade cautiously with strict stop-loss levels," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

ONGC, NTPC, GAIL India, Coal India and Tata Steel led gains among Nifty50 constituents while Axis Bank, Divi's Laboratories, Adani Ports & SEZ, Eicher Motors and M&M were the top index losers.

Shares of PNC Infratech gained over 2 percent and SPML Infra were locked at the upper circuit level of 10 percent after a joint venture between the companies received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for an EPC Project from the State Water Supply & Sanitation Mission, Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply Department.

Globally, world shares slipped on Friday as tricky Brexit negotiations and uncertainty over US stimulus talks capped riskier bets even though COVID-19 vaccines made progress, pushing sterling down and keeping the dollar weak, Reuters reported.