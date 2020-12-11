Market Closing Bell: Sensex rises 139 points, Nifty settles above 13,500; PSU banks, metals shine Updated : December 11, 2020 03:37 PM IST Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 gained 0.63 and 0.22 percent, respectively. For the week, Sensex was up 2.2 percent while Nifty rose 1.9 percent. Nifty Bank gained 1.7 percent and Midcap Index added 1.2 percent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.