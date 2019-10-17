Currency
Closing Bell: Sensex reclaims 39,000, Nifty surges 1% on Brexit deal; Tata Motors jumps 13%
Updated : October 17, 2019 04:05 PM IST
Indian shares ended over one percent higher on Thursday on reports that the UK and the European Union have come to a new agreement on Brexit.
The Sensex ended the day with 453 points higher at 39,052, while the broader Nifty50 index added 122 points to end the day at 11,586.
Tata Motors rose over 13 percent after UK PM Johnson said that they now have a 'great new Brexit deal that takes back control.'
