Closing Bell: Sensex reclaims 39,000, Nifty surges 1% on Brexit deal; Tata Motors jumps 13%

Indian shares ended over one percent higher on Thursday on reports that the UK and the European Union have come to a new agreement on Brexit, just two weeks before Britain is scheduled to leave the bloc.

We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the national health service, violent crime, and our environment,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, referring to the next step in the process, where UK lawmakers must ratify the deal.

The Sensex ended the day with 453 points higher at 39,052, while the broader Nifty50 index added 122 points to end the day at 11,586. The Nifty Midcap added 1.8 percent, while and the Nifty Smallcap index rose 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the sentiment was also boosted as investors hoped that the government’s corporate tax cut last month would help companies’ September-quarter earnings.

Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while HCL Tech, Grasim, Vedanta, UltraTech Cement, and Bharti Infratel led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty IT, were trading in green. Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank indices rose 3 percent each during the day, while, Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank gained around 1.5 percent each. Nifty Media also added 1.6 percent and Nifty Metal was up 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty IT slipped 0.4 percent in trade today.

Tata Motors rose over 13 percent following reports on the new Brexit deal.

After three consecutive sessions of losses, shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBH) jumped 13.8 percent on the BSE, a day after the company said CRISIL has reaffirmed its long-term and short-term ratings.