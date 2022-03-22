Closing Bell: Sensex rebounds 1,059 points from day's low, Nifty50 reclaims 17,300; VIX down 2%

Indian equity benchmarks made a smart recovery in the second half of a volatile session on Tuesday, led by strength in IT, financial, oil & gas and auto shares. However, weakness in pockets such as pharma and consumer scrips played spoilsport.

Globally, a drop in crude oil prices after five days of gains aided market sentiment, though investors remained cautious tracking news updates about the Russia-Ukraine war

Headline indices finished the session 1.2 percent higher each. The Sensex ended 696.8 points at 57,989.3 and the Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,315.5, up 197.9 points from its previous close -- both recovering all of their previous day's losses.

The 30-scrip index rebounded 1,059 points from its intraday low.

Among blue-chip stocks, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum, Tata Motors, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Indian Oil and TCS -- closing between 2.2 percent and 4.2 percent higher -- were the top gainers. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Britannia and Cipla, falling between 1.6 percent and 2.9 percent, were the worst hit among the eight laggards in the Nifty50 universe.

Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS and ICICI Bank were the biggest contributors to the recovery in both headline indices.

Broader markets also recovered their intraday losses in the afternoon, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices finishing 0.3 percent higher each.

In the midcap and smallcap segments, top gainers were Chalet Hotels, Ratnamani Metal, Mahindra Holidays and Schneider, rising around 8- 13 percent. Caplin Point, IDFC First Bank, Future Retail and Wockhardt, falling 3-15 percent, were among the top losers.

Overall market breadth was largely neutral with a negative bias at the close, as 962 scrips rose and 1,080 fell on NSE.

Global shares

European markets began the day in the green on the back of gains in banking shares on the prospect of aggressive rate hikes following hawkish comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up half a percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.