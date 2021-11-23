Closing Bell: Sensex rebounds 946 points from day's low, snaps 4-day losing streak; Paytm shares jump 9%

Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Tuesday after four straight sessions of losses, helped by a broad-based recovery led by gains in financial, oil & gas and metal shares. Broader markets also bounced back sharply, aiding investors' sentiment.

The Sensex index ended 198.4 points or 0.3 percent higher at 58,664.3, rebounding 946 points from its intraday low of 57,718.3. The broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,503.4, up 86.8 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close.

In the past four sessions, the 30-scrip index had shed 2,252.8 points (3.7 percent) and the Nifty lost a total of 348.3 points (3.8 percent).

Power Grid, JSW Steel, Coal India, NTPC, Adani Ports, Britannia, Divi's Labs and Tata Steel, closing 2.2-4 percent higher, were among the top blue-chip gainers. On the other hand, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank and Titan -- down between 0.3 percent and 2.6 percent -- were the worst hit among the 10 laggards in the Nifty50 universe.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index ended 1.8 percent higher, and its smallcap counterpart finished the day with a gain of 1.9 percent. Glenmark Pharma, Navin Flourine, Birlasoft and CESC -- climbing between seven percent and 10.1 percent -- were among the top gainers in the indices. Syngene, Dr Lal, Vakrangee and Radico Khaitan -- declining 1.6-3.5 percent -- were among the losers.