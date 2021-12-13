Closing Bell: Sensex plunges 503 points, Nifty gives up 17,400 dragged by financial, oil & gas shares

Indian equity benchmarks ended a volatile session sharply lower on Monday. Losses in financial, oil & gas and FMCG shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in select IT shares lent some support.

The 30-scrip index ended 503.3 points or 0.9 percent lower at 58,283.4 and the broader Nifty50 settled at 17,368.3, down 143.1 points or 0.8 percent from its previous close.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahinra, Tata Consumer, Nestle, Indian Oil and Britannia, closing between 1.4 percent and and three percent lower, were the worst hit among the 35 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life, Wipro, Hindalco, Maruti Suzuki and Power Grid, ending between one percent and 2.4 percent higher, were among the top gainers.

The Nifty Bank failed to remain positive to end with a cut of half a percent.

Bajaj Finance shares ended 3.1 percent lower at Rs 7,220.1 apiece on BSE, and were among the top drags on both headline barometers. CLSA initiated coverage on the company with a 'sell' call.

Axis Bank closed 2.4 percent higher after Goldman Sachs upgraded the private sector lender to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’.

IT shares were in focus ahead of financial results of Accenture. The Nifty IT was the only sectoral gauge on NSE to end in green territory. TCS and Infosys declined 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent respectively. Wipro rose 1.4 percent.

Broader gauges suffered minor losses compared to headline indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent respectively.

Tata Communications, Syngene, Aarti Industries, VIP Industries and Sun Pharma Advanced, rising between 3.3 percent and 8.6 percent, were among the top gainers in broader indices. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea, Zee, Endurance, CAMS and IDBI Bank, declining 2.9-5.5 percent, were among the losers.

Around 300 stocks in the BSE 500 -- the broadest index on the bourse -- finished the day lower.

Analysts awaited official data on consumer inflation in the country for November due later in the day.

Investor focus shifted to global central bank meetings, after the RBI held key rates and remained 'accommodative' after a scheduled policy review last week, promising continued economic support in view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19

"The market is currently dealing with mixed cues. On one hand, encouraging updates on the new COVID variant have eased some pressure however caution ahead of the US central bank meet amid the inflation woes is keeping the participants on the edge," said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.

Globally, economically sensitive sectors lifted European shares on Monday ahead of a wave of central bank policy decisions that could potentially include an early end to US stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.5 percent in early hours. S&P 500 futures were up one percent, suggesting a gap-up opening ahead on Wall Street.

Outcomes of the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank policy meetings are due on Thursday.