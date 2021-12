Indian equity benchmarks ended a volatile session sharply lower on Monday.

Losses in financial, oil & gas and FMCG shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in select IT shares lent some support.

The 30-scrip index ended 503.3 points or 0.9 percent lower at 58,283.4 and the broader Nifty50 settled at 17,368.3, down 143.1 points or 0.8 percent from its previous close.

(This story will be updated shortly)