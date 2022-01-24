Closing Bell: Sensex plunges 1,545 points on Black Monday; crash wipes Rs 9.2 lakh cr of investor wealth

Indian equity benchmark indices fell over 3 percent each on Monday weighed down by selling across the board with technology stocks extending losses to the sixth day.

At close, the Sensex was down 1,545.67 points or 2.62 percent at 57,491.51, and the Nifty was down 468.10 points or 2.66 percent at 17,149.10. About 450 shares have advanced, 2938 shares declined, and 100 shares are unchanged.

BSE companies erased the market cap of over Rs 9 lakh crore today and Rs 20 lakh crore in the last five sessions.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red with auto, metal, IT, power, pharma, realty, FMCG, capital goods down 2-6 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 4 percent each.

JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries and Hindalco Industries were the top Nifty losers, while Cipla and ONGC were among the gainers.

A global sell-off in technology stocks as investors worried about high inflation and braced for tighter monetary policies triggered a slide in Indian technology names last week.

Investors now look forward to this week's Federal Reserve meeting where the U.S. central bank is expected to confirm it would soon start draining the massive lake of liquidity that has boosted growth stocks in recent years.

Stocks of Zomato, Nykaa, PB Fintech, Paytm, CarTrade and Fino Payments Bank - the flag bearers of new-age business - took a hit on Monday, with all these stocks touching their lowest levels since listing.