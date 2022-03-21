Sensex, Nifty50 snap 2-day winning run; IT stocks fail to stay in green after Accenture results

Indian equity benchmarks fell amid choppy trade on Monday as investors returned to trade after a long weekend. Losses in financial, IT and oil & gas shares pulled the headline indices lower though gains in metal shares provided some support. Nervousness prevailed among global markets as the Russia-Ukraine war drove up oil prices and weighed on investors' appetite for riskier assets.

Both benchmark indices finished the volatile session one percent lower. The Sensex shed 571.4 points to end at 57,292.5 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,117.6, down 169.5 points from its previous close.

Among blue-chip stocks, Britannia, Grasim, Tata Consumer, Shree Cement, SBI Life, PowerGrid, UltraTech and Asian Paints -- closing between 2.8 percent and 3.5 percent lower -- were the top losers.

On the other hand, Coal India, Hindalco, UPL, ONGC and HDFC Bank -- up between 0.5 percent and 3.3 percent -- rose the most among the 10 gainers in the Nifty50 universe.

ICICI Bank, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest drags for both headline indices.

IT stocks failed to stay in the green even as Accenture posted a strong set of quarterly numbers and raised its guidance. The Nifty IT declined 0.8 percent at the close, having reversed direction after rising as much as 1.4 percent earlier in the day. TCS declined 1.4 percent and Infosys 0.1 percent.

ONGC shares rose 1.3 percent. Global oil benchmark Brent futures topped the $110 a barrel mark once again amid tight supplies.

Broader markets finished the day on a mixed note. The Nifty Midcap 100 declined 0.3 percent though its smallcap counterpart advanced 0.2 percent.

Overall market breadth was largely neutral with a negative bias, as 893 stocks rose on NSE and 1,187 fell.

The India VIX -- also known as the fear index -- jumped as much as 9.3 percent to 24.7 during the session.

Global markets

European equities began the day on a mixed note amid choppy trade as fighting in Ukraine rages on with no sign of a ceasefire even as diplomatic efforts continued.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was flat in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent, suggesting a sluggish start ahead on Wall Street.