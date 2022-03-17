Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty50 surge tracking global equities after Fed's upbeat commentary

Indian equity benchmarks surged on Thursday amid a broad-based rally, as the Fed's first rate hike in more than three years and upbeat commentary on the world's largest economy boosted global shares.

Both headline indices held on to strong gains throughout the session before closing up 1.8 percent. The Sensex rose 1,047.3 points to end at 57,863.9 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,287.1, up 311.7 points from its previous close.

HDFC, Titan, JSW Steel, SBI Life, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Eicher Motors -- ending between 3.3 percent and 5.4 percent higher -- were the top gainers among blue-chip stocks.

Only four stocks in the Nifty50 basket slid below the flatline: Infosys (down 1.1 percent), Cipla (0.9 percent), Indian Oil (0.5 percent) and HCL Tech (0.4 percent).

Reliance Industries and the HDFC twins were the biggest contributors to gains in both indices.

The market will remain shut on Friday for Holi.

Global markets

European shares began the day on a positive note following strong gains across Asia on the widely anticipated US rate hike and optimism about Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.7 percent in early deals.

S&P 500 futures, however, were down 0.3 percent.

