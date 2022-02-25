0

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty50 halt 7-day losing streak amid broad-based gains; Russia-Ukraine crisis remains in focus

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
The Sensex and Nifty50 benchmarks made a comeback on Friday after their worst fall in nearly 21 months tracking gains across global markets. Investors, however, remained cautious tracking newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Indian equity benchmarks rebounded on Friday to recover nearly half of the previous day's losses, tracking a bounceback across global markets after the US unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia. However, investors globally remained cautious as they assessed newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
The 30-scrip Sensex index ended 1,328.6 points or 2.4 percent higher at 55,858.5 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,658.4, up 410.5 points or 2.5 percent from its previous close. Both headline indices halted a seven-day losing streak.
Coal India, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Fiannce and JSW Steel were the top blue-chip gainers. Only three stocks in the Nifty50 pack finished the day in the red.
All sectors remained in the green throughout the session after a strong start. Financial, IT and oil & gas stocks were the biggest contributors to the recovery in both headline gauges.
ICICI Bank, the HDFC twins, TCS and Reliance Industries were the biggest boosts for both.
The market entered the March futures & options (F&O) series, after it finished February with a cut of 862 points or five percent.
 
