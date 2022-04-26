Closing Bell: Investors make Rs 4 lakh crore as market rebounds after 2-day fall

Indian equity benchmarks rebounded on Tuesday following two days of losses, boosted by gains across sectors and heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Infosys and Bajaj Finance. Cautious gains in global markets supported the sentiment on Dalal Street, as investors tracked news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war and Beijing's battle against increasing COVID infections.

The 30-scrip Sensex index jumped as much as 832.2 points or 1.5 percent to touch 57,412.1 during the strong session, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 17,217, up 263.1 points or 1.6 percent from its previous close.

Investors gained Rs 4.2 lakh crore in wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose to Rs 269.5 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, PowerGrid, Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top blue-chip gainers.

On the other hand, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank, Hindalco and Maruti Suzuki were the worst hit among the eight laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

Reliance, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the biggest movers for both headline indices. The three contributed more than 350 points to the gain in the 30-scrip index.

Bajaj Finance shares ended higher by Rs 241 or 3.4 percent at Rs 7,250 apiece on BSE. The non-banking financial company will report its financial results later in the day.

Global markets

European shares bounced back from the previous day's losses on the back of strong earnings from UBS and Maersk. The pan-European Sotxx 600 index was up 0.9 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent, suggesting a sluggish start ahead on Wall Street.

Most Asian markets moved higher but cautiously, barring China, whose strict COVID restrictions stoked concerns about global growth. The prospect of aggressive tightening by the Fed also limited risk appetite.

