Closing Bell: Sensex rebounds 768 pts from day's low, Nifty50 reclaims 17,200; PVR, Inox Leisure surge

Indian equity benchmarks ended a choppy session mildly higher on Monday helped by a rebound in financial, auto and metal shares. Losses in select IT, pharma and consumer shares limited the upside. Globally, investors remained on the back foot tracking updates about the COVID and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Both headline indices finished the day with gains of 0.4 percent. The 30-scrip Sensex index rose 231.3 points to end at 57,593.5, rebounding 768.4 points from its lowest level of the day. The broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,222, up 69 points from its previous close.

UPL, SBI Life, Neste, HDFC, HDFC Life, HCL Tech and Dr Reddy's, closing between 1.2 percent and 2.3 percent lower, were among the top blue-chip laggards. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Axis Bank, Eicher, ICICI Bank, SBI and Hindustan Unilever, rising between 1.3 percent and 3.9 percent, rose the most among the 29 gainers in the Nifty50 pack.

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank were the biggest contributors to the bounceback in headline indices.

Global markets

European shares began the day on a positive note, shrugging off weakness across most Asian markets as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai fueled worries about weak demand. The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.7 percent at the last count.

S&P futures were flat, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.

