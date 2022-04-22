Closing Bell: Investors lose Rs 2 lakh crore as market halts 2-day winning run

Indian equity benchmarks halted a two-day winning run on Friday dragged by financial, IT and metal shares, tracking weakness across global markets as concerns resurfaced about aggressive tightening of COVID-era monetary policies. Corporate earnings remained in focus as investors awaited ICICI Bank's quarterly numbers due on Saturday.

Both headline indices settled close to the lowest levels of the day.

The 30-scrip index fell as much as 777 points or 1.3 percent to hit 57,134.72 during the session, and the broader Nifty50 slid to as low as 17,149.2, down 243.4 points or 1.4 percent from its previous close.

Investors lost Rs 2.1 lakh crore in wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dropped to Rs 269.7 lakh crore, provisional exchange data showed.

Hindalco, SBI, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, IndusInd and HDFC Life were the worst hit among the 42 laggards in the Nifty50 basket.

Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra and HCL Technologies were the top gainers among blue-chip stocks.

Infosys, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank alone contributed more than 300 points to the fall in the 30-scrip index.

HCL Tech shares gave up most of their intraday gain of 1.5 percent but managed to close in the green, after the software exporter's quarterly net profit exceeded Street estimates.

Hindustan Zinc shares fell 1.4 percent to Rs 344.9 apiece on BSE as the company reported its financial results for the period between January and March in the final hour of trade.

ICICI Bank shares fell two percent ahead of its earnings announcement.

Global markets

European markets began the day in the red taking negative cues from Asian peers, as investors feared bigger-than-expected rate hikes in major economies to tackle inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped as much as 1.2 percent in early hours, following a five-week low in MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent, suggesting a sluggish start ahead on Wall Street.