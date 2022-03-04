Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty50 extend losses to 3rd day amid Ukraine crisis; Titan, Maruti fall 5%

Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session lower on Friday, extending losses to the third day in a row, as heightened geopolitical tensions rattled global markets. Gains in heavyweights such as ITC, Dr Reddy's and Tech Mahindra, however, helped the headline indices trim their intraday losses.

The 30-scrip index finished the day down 768.9 points or 1.4 percent at 54,333.8 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,245.4, down 252.7 points or 1.5 percent from its previous close. Both headline indices fell as much as 2.2 percent during the session.

Titan, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, M&M and Coal India -- closing between 3.8 percent and 5.2 percent lower -- were the top blue-chip laggards. On the other hand, Dr Reddy's, ITC, Tech Mahindra, BPCL and UltraTech -- up between one percent and 2.9 percent -- rose the most among the 10 gainers in the Nifty50 basket.

Reliance Industries, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest contributors to the fall in both main indices.

"Rising oil prices along with uncertainties on supply chain disruptions have instilled fears that inflation could cross the RBI’s tolerance level, though temporarily," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The Nifty Bank closed with a cut of 1.5 percent at 34,407.8, having gyrated in a range of more than 1,000 points during the session. HDFC Bank declined 0.3 percent for the day, though off a 52-week low hit during the session.

SBI, IndusInd, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra dropped around 1-3 percent.

Broader markets also weakened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices losing around two percent each.

In the midcap and smallcap segments, Hitachi Energy, MCX, Carborundum, Indoco Remedies and Schneider -- ending 4.3-7 percent lower -- were among the top losers. Chalet Hotels, Kalyan Jewellers, Intellect Design, Ujjivan Financial and CEAT -- rusing 3.5-12.3 percent -- were among the gainers.

Global markets

European shares began the day weaker as investors rushed to the safety of government securities and gold amid Russia's escalating invasion of Ukraine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 2.6 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.8 percent, suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street.

Technical outlook

"The overall structure shows that the Nifty is trading near multiple support levels and can stage a recovery as long as it stays above 16,200-16,100 levels on a closing basis," said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.