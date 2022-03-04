0

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty50 extend losses to 3rd day amid global sell-off; Titan, Maruti fall 5%

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
Some recovery in the financial space and gains in heavyweights such as ITC, Dr Reddy's and Tech Mahindra helped the headline indices trim their intraday losses. 

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty50 extend losses to 3rd day amid global sell-off; Titan, Maruti fall 5%
Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session lower on Friday, extending losses to the third day in a row, as heightened geopolitical tensions worried investors globally. Some recovery in the financial space and gains in heavyweights such as ITC, Dr Reddy's and Tech Mahindra helped the headline indices trim their intraday losses.
Both headline indices recovered about one third of the day's losses at the close. The 30-scrip index finished the day down 768.9 points or 1.4 percent at 54,333.8 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,245.4, down 252.7 points or 1.5 percent from its previous close.
Titan, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, M&M and Coal India -- closing between 3.8 percent and 5.2 percent lower -- were the top blue-chip laggards.
On the other hand, Dr Reddy's, ITC, Tech Mahindra, BPCL and UltraTech -- up between one percent and 2.9 percent -- rose the most among the 10 gainers in the Nifty50 basket.
Reliance Industries, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest contributors to the fall in both main indices.
Global markets
European shares began the day weaker as investors rushed to the safety of government securities and gold amid Russia's escalating invasion of Ukraine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 2.6 percent at the last count.
S&P 500 futures were down 0.8 percent, suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street.
